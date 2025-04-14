Marrying an American? Your Green Card now requires tougher interviews
What's the story
The pathway for spouses of US citizens to enter the country with a Green Card now involves increased scrutiny.
The Donald Trump administration is enforcing stricter vetting procedures, including thorough verification of all documents and rigorous interviews.
The development is the latest in a broader effort to combat suspected immigration fraud, a push that was intensified during Trump's first term as President.
Changes
Interview process has become more rigorous
The first step in this new vetting process is the interview, which has grown more rigorous.
If the spouse is overseas, US consulate officials will interview them.
If they are already in America on a H-1B visa, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services officials will take care of their post-marriage green card application (adjustment of status).
Increased scrutiny
Immigration officers are expected to scrutinize marriages more closely
Immigration attorney Ashwin Sharma has pointed out that officers are now expected to examine marriages more closely and are using their discretion more frequently.
"They are already spending more time verifying marriages and we are seeing an increase in requests for evidence," he said.
This would mean couples might need to submit additional documentation to prove the authenticity of their relationship.
Rquirement
Solid evidence of relationship needed
Sharma further explained that couples have to present solid evidence of their relationship during consular interviews, which the American spouse isn't present at.
Clear proof of communication, visits, shared plans and/or family involvement have to be shown.
"Documents have to tell the full story: how the relationship began, genuine intent to live a married life together, how it's been sustained," he said.
Preparation
Couples must prepare for intense questioning
Couples should be prepared for grilling, said Snehal Batra, Managing Attorney at NPZ Law Group.
For instance, they might be asked about their spouse's current job, salary, level of education, and previous marriages.
If the visa seeker is married to a Green Card holder instead of a US citizen, they should brace for possible delays of three-four years.
Process
Couples should be ready for 'Stokes interviews'
If the spouse is already in the US and is applying for adjustment of status, they will still have to go through an interview.
If anything seems off to the immigration officer, they can be subjected to a 'Stokes interview,' in which both spouses are questioned separately.
Their answers have to align. Questions are usually more personal in nature.