Trump suffering from any medical ailment? White House releases physical
What's the story
The White House has published the results of President Donald Trump's latest physical exam, confirming he is in "excellent health."
Captain Sean Barbabella, the president's physician, said in a summary of the examination results that Trump's active lifestyle is a major contributor to his well-being.
The annual physical was conducted at Walter Reed Hospital on Friday and is the first such exam during Trump's second term as President.
Health metrics
Trump's weight and blood pressure show improvement
Trump has weighed in at 102 kg, according to the latest examination.
His blood pressure is now at 128 over 74 compared to 121 over 79.
According to the memo, Trump got 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam.
The exam is often used to detect cognitive decline and early signs of dementia, and it includes tasks like naming animals, drawing a clock, and reciting sentences five minutes later.
Cognitive assessment
Trump's cognitive abilities and neurological health confirmed
As he was flying out to Florida on Friday, the president told reporters that he "got every answer right" on a well-known assessment that doctors can use to diagnose "mild cognitive dysfunction."
Trump's different body systems, such as his eyes, head, ears, nose, and throat, were also examined and found to be normal, except for a scarring on his right ear from an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last year.
Lifestyle benefits
Trump's doctor highlights his active lifestyle and golf victories
Barbabella also stated that Trump had "minor sun damage" and a few "benign skin lesions."
According to the memo, the president takes various cholesterol-lowering drugs, including Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe, as well as Aspirin for cardiac prevention and Mometasone cream for a skin condition.
His cardio examination revealed "no abnormalities."
Other conditions in his medical history included a previous COVID-19 infection, rosacea, a skin ailment that causes redness on the face, and a benign colon polyp.
Document
Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health: Doctor
The document stated that the president's "joints and muscles have a full range of motion" and attributed his good health to an active lifestyle, which included "frequent victories in golf events."
During Trump's first term, a White House doctor stated that he was healthy but needed to reduce weight and exercise.
"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Health of State," the memo concludes.