US helicopter company shut down after crash kills Siemens CEO
What's the story
The helicopter tour company involved in last week's crash that killed Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar and his family is closing down right away.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that New York Helicopter Tours has stopped running its services.
The FAA also said it will urgently review the company's license and safety history to check for any issues.
Safety measures
FAA to hold helicopter safety panel on April 22
In a post on X, the FAA addressed concerns over helicopter safety.
The agency said it is currently analyzing airplane and helicopter hotspots across the country.
"We will be hosting a helicopter safety panel on April 22 to discuss the findings, risks, and additional mitigation options," it said.
"Safety is the FAA's number one priority, and we will not hesitate to act to protect the flying public," the FAA added.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the FAA's statement
FAA Statement⁰⁰New York Helicopter Tours — the company involved in the deadly crash on the Hudson earlier this week — is shutting down their operations immediately.⁰ ⁰We will continue to support @NTSB’s investigation. Additionally, the FAA will be launching an immediate…— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 14, 2025
Incident recap
Crash details and family's tragic fate
The ill-fated helicopter, carrying Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children, took off from New York at around 3:00pm (local time) on Friday.
Radar data showed the aircraft flying over the Manhattan skyline before heading back toward the Statue of Liberty.
Multiple social media videos captured parts of the chopper wobbling, spiraling downwards, and crashing into the Hudson River near Jersey City in New Jersey.
Aircraft details
History and previous safety incidents
The helicopter that crashed was a Bell206L-4 LongRanger IV model manufactured in 2004. It had flown for 12,728 hours before it needed repairs.
The aircraft was issued an airworthiness certificate in 2016, which is valid till 2029.
This isn't New York Helicopter Tours' first brush with safety concerns. It has previously been involved in two other incidents where pilots were compelled to make emergency landings.