Trump's close ally Daniel Noboa re-elected Ecuador president
What's the story
Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has won re-election in a closely run election, the country's electoral officials said.
The declaration came just over three hours after polls closed, with over 90% of the votes tallied.
Noboa, who has been ruling since a snap election victory in November 2023, is an ally of United States President Donald Trump.
Election dispute
Opposition candidate alleges fraud without evidence
However, opposition candidate, 47-year-old lawyer Luisa González, told supporters that Noboa has not produced evidence of the win and that she would challenge the results, demanding a countrywide recount.
Gonzalez is the protégé of Ecuador's exiled former leftist leader.
Noboa led Luisa Gonzalez 56% to 44%, according to official tally.
Noboa's victory gives him a mandate to continue his self-described "war" on criminal drug gangs, which has involved militarizing Ecuador's streets and prisons, as well as building new maximum-security prisons.
Election backdrop
Violence and drug trade impact Ecuador's election
The elections took place amid unprecedented violence fueled by the cocaine trade, which has drastically swayed voters.
In the first two months of this year alone, Ecuador had one homicide every hour.
Transnational drug cartels have converted many cities into war zones as they compete for lucrative trafficking routes to the US and Europe.
Anti-drug strategy
Noboa's strong stance against drug gangs
Noboa, 37, the scion of one of Ecuador's richest men, has taken an iron-fist approach to the violence. He declared a state of emergency and sent in the military.
Homicides have decreased marginally under Noboa's administration, but violence remains high. More than 780 people were murdered in Ecuador in January, making it one of the country's bloodiest months.
If Noboa hopes to avoid upheaval and discontent, he must now demonstrate to the country that his plan is working.