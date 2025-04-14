However, opposition candidate, 47-year-old lawyer Luisa González, told supporters that Noboa has not produced evidence of the win and that she would challenge the results, demanding a countrywide recount.

Gonzalez is the protégé of Ecuador's exiled former leftist leader.

Noboa led Luisa Gonzalez 56% to 44%, according to official tally.

Noboa's victory gives him a mandate to continue his self-described "war" on criminal drug gangs, which has involved militarizing Ecuador's streets and prisons, as well as building new maximum-security prisons.