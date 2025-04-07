What's the story

Germany has called on the European Union (EU) to consider deploying its strongest weapon, the "anti-coercion instrument," against US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said today that these measures go beyond tariff policy and could even include targeting Big Tech companies.

The anti-coercion instrument was created as a deterrent and negotiation tool against coercive economic practices by major trade partners such as China or the US.