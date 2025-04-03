What's the story

Podcast host and staunch Donald Trump supporter Joe Rogan left his listeners stunned recently when he spoke against the US President.

He came out swinging against the deportation of Andry Jose Hernandez Romero, a Venezuelan gay make-up artist and hairdresser.

Romero had requested asylum in the US over the fear of persecution due to his sexual orientation and political beliefs.

However, US immigration officials said his crown tattoos were proof of his membership in Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.