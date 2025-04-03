What made Joe Rogan criticize Donald Trump
What's the story
Podcast host and staunch Donald Trump supporter Joe Rogan left his listeners stunned recently when he spoke against the US President.
He came out swinging against the deportation of Andry Jose Hernandez Romero, a Venezuelan gay make-up artist and hairdresser.
Romero had requested asylum in the US over the fear of persecution due to his sexual orientation and political beliefs.
However, US immigration officials said his crown tattoos were proof of his membership in Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.
Deportation details
He called deportation of non-criminals 'horrific'
Romero was deported from Texas to an El Salvador maximum-security prison, which his lawyer called "one of the worst places in the world." This falls under Trump's promised mass deportation campaign.
Rogan, who endorsed Trump for president last year, expressed his disapproval on the March 29 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.
He said it was "horrific" that non-criminals were being unjustly targeted and deported.
Romero aside, the administration has deported over 200 Venezuelans to El Salvador in recent weeks.
Podcast host's stance
Rogan's comments on deportation operations
Rogan said indiscriminate deportations would alienate Trump's supporters.
"If you want compassionate people to be on board with you, you can't deport gay hairdressers seeking asylum - that's f*cking crazy - and then throw them in an El Salvador prison."
The 57-year-old isn't the only right-leaning figure to have gone against Trump. Earlier this month, conservative commentator Ann Coulter publicly questioned the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student who participated in pro-Palestinian protests.