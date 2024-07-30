In short Simplifying... In short Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement in a Texas lawsuit over alleged misuse of facial recognition data.

The case, based on a 2009 Texas biometric privacy law, accused Meta of capturing biometric info billions of times through a now-discontinued feature.

Despite the settlement, Meta denies any wrongdoing and plans to expand its business investments in Texas.

This isn't Meta's first brush with biometric privacy issues, having paid $650 million in a similar Illinois case in 2020. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The lawsuit against Meta was initiated in 2022

Meta agrees to $1.4B settlement in Texas facial recognition lawsuit

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:03 pm Jul 30, 202409:03 pm

What's the story Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement in a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas, US. The suit alleged that Meta had unlawfully used facial recognition technology, to collect biometric data from millions of Texans without their permission. The terms of this settlement were disclosed today, marking it as the largest agreement ever reached by any single US state, according to Texas's legal team.

Historic lawsuit

Landmark case under Texas's biometric privacy law

The lawsuit against Meta, initiated in 2022, was a landmark case under Texas's 2009 biometric privacy law. This legislation allows for damages of up to $25,000 per violation. The state accused Facebook of capturing biometric information "billions of times" from photos and videos uploaded by users via a free feature called "Tag Suggestions," which has since been discontinued.

Statement

Meta's response and future plans

Meta, while agreeing to the settlement, continues to deny any wrongdoing. A company spokesperson expressed satisfaction at resolving the issue and stated that they look forward to "exploring future opportunities to deepen our business investments in Texas, including potentially developing data centers." The agreement between Texas and Meta was finalized in May, just weeks before a trial in state court was set to commence.

State's stance

Texas's commitment to privacy rights enforcement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in a statement, said that this settlement demonstrates the state's "commitment to standing up to the world's biggest technology companies and holding them accountable for breaking the law and violating Texans's privacy rights." This is not Meta's first encounter with legal issues related to biometric privacy. In 2020, Meta agreed to pay $650 million in a class action lawsuit under an Illinois privacy law, considered one of the most stringent in the nation.