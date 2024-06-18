In brief Simplifying... In brief Meta has launched a new API for Threads, enabling developers to publish posts, manage replies, and fetch their content.

The API also offers analytics features and allows users to customize their social media experience.

To aid developers, Meta has released an open-source reference app on GitHub, showcasing how to utilize the new API effectively.

The development of Threads API was announced in October 2023

Meta launches API for Threads: What it means for developers

02:44 pm Jun 18, 2024

What's the story Meta, the parent company of Threads, has announced the launch of its much-awaited API for the social media platform. The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who stated, "The Threads API is now widely available and coming to more of you soon." This new development will allow third-party developers to create innovative experiences around the platform.

Features

New API capabilities

Threads engineer Jesse Chen detailed the capabilities of the new API in a blog post. He revealed that it will allow developers to publish posts, manage replies, and fetch their own content. Additionally, users can hide or unhide and respond to specific replies, providing a more tailored social media experience. The API also includes analytics features, offering measurements such as views, likes, replies, reposts, and quotes at both media and account levels.

Progress

Meta's API development journey and future plans

The development of the Threads API was first mentioned by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in October 2023. At that time, Meta introduced the API in a closed beta with partners including Sprinklr, Social News Desk, Sprout Social, Hootsuite, and Techmeme. Chen had then stated that Meta planned to make the API widely available to developers in June 2024, a promise they have now fulfilled.

Developer resources

Meta launches open-source reference app

Alongside the API launch, Meta has also released an open-source reference app on GitHub for developers. This app will serve as a practical tool for developers to understand how they can leverage the new API in their own applications. The release of this reference app further demonstrates Meta's commitment to supporting developers in their journey, to create innovative social media experiences using the new API.