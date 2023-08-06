Technology

Musk v/s Zuckerberg cage fight to be live-streamed on X

Written by Akash Pandey August 06, 2023 | 02:53 pm 2 min read

Date and location of the cage fight are unclear

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are finally settling their differences in a cage fight. The tech moguls have been challenging each other to a mixed martial arts match since June. Now, fans will be able to watch the event on X, where the fight will be live-streamed as per Musk, who also claims that all the proceeds will go to charity for military veterans.

Take a look at Musk's post

Date and location details of the fight are unclear

The feud between Musk and Zuckerberg started in 2018 over Facebook's handling of user data. Since then, they've exchanged social media jabs, with Musk calling Zuckerberg "boring" and "not cool." The MMA match has received mixed reactions, but the commitment to donate all proceeds to a veterans' charity has been lauded. Details about the date and location of the fight are still under wraps.

Egging each other into a cage match since June

On June 20, Musk wrote in a post that he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg. A day later, Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiujitsu, shared images of victory matches on Instagram, asking Musk to "send location" for the proposed fight. Musk responded "Vegas Octagon," referring to an arena, where mixed martial arts (MMA) championship fights are held.

Musk is preparing for the fight on a daily basis

Industry impact and veterans' benefit at stake

The high-profile cage fight has potential consequences for both the tech industry and the veterans' charity receiving the proceeds. Organizers must ensure safety measures are in place to protect the fighters. Additionally, the event highlights the ongoing rivalry between two prominent tech figures, which could have broader implications for the industry. Nevertheless, fans are excited to see how the two personalities face each other.