Technology

AI algorithm uncovers hidden asteroid threat that was left undiscovered

Written by Akash Pandey August 06, 2023 | 02:33 pm 2 min read

HelioLinc3D algorithm analyzes data from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) telescope

An AI algorithm called HelioLinc3D recently discovered a 600-foot-wide asteroid, 2022 GN1, which had gone unnoticed until now. Classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA), it flew past Earth at a distance of 7.24 million km in September 2022. The algorithm's success in detecting this asteroid raises concerns about how many more PHAs might be lurking undetected in our cosmic neighborhood.

HelioLinc3D will increase detection and monitoring of PHAs

Currently, scientists know about 2,350 PHAs, but it's estimated that over 3,000 others are yet to be found. The HelioLinc3D algorithm will be officially deployed to process data from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, significantly increasing the detection and monitoring of PHAs. The partnership aims to improve the understanding of space rocks by precisely calculating their orbits and predicting future paths.

Scientists are advancing tracking technologies to shield Earth from disasters

Although the likelihood of a catastrophic asteroid impact within the next century is relatively low, scientists are continuously advancing asteroid tracking technology to monitor PHAs. By precisely calculating their orbits and predicting future paths, they can respond promptly and consider mitigation efforts if any are found on a collision course with Earth. The proactive approach will help to minimize potential risks to our planet.