Lovense partners with ChatGPT to create AI-powered sex toy companion

Written by Athik Saleh July 06, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

ChatGPT has made its presence known over the past few months. There aren't many industries the AI chatbot hasn't impacted. There are even ChatGPT-powered sexual AI chatbots that can entertain users. Singapore-based sex tech company Lovense has decided to take it up a notch with a ChatGPT-powered 'Pleasure Companion.' Let's see how the company uses ChatGPT to weave sexual fantasies.

Why does this story matter?

ChatGPT has been doing it all. From being a therapist to creating music, we have seen the chatbot being used in different ways. Therefore, it is not surprising that a sex tech company decided to use the chatbot to enhance its product. Whether this is a marketing gimmick or a real improvement is something only time will tell.

The new ChatGPT setting is available in Lovense Remote app

Lovense is known for its remote-controllable sex toys. The Lovense Remote app allows users to connect to any of the company's products. It has added a new setting to the app called 'Advance Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion.' It uses OpenAI's ChatGPT API. The new setting allows users to personalize their in-app and sex toy experience.

Pleasure Companion can create erotic stories based on parameters

The Pleasure Companion can help Lovense users in two ways. First, it has a 'Story' mode that can generate erotic stories. All users have to do is give the Pleasure Companion some prompts. Users can pick the characters, location, and even the type (romantic, spicy, or kinky). The Pleasure Companion will 'whisper' the story in users' ears.

ChatGPT can generate patterns for Lovense toys

That isn't just what Lovense's ChatGPT-powered Pleasure Companion can do. It has a 'Pattern' setting that allows users to determine how they want their Lovense toy to work. Users can ask the assistant for delicate vibrations or intense sensations depending on their mood. ChatGPT will generate the pattern of vibration according to the parameters set. The toy will take care of the rest.

The Pleasure Companion can learn users' pleasure patterns

The Lovense Pleasure Companion can learn users' pleasure patterns and adapts them accordingly. The new setting is still in the beta stage. "Our Advanced Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion now allows you to design a story you want, to embody any of your fantasies or dreams, and to fully immerse you into them," said Lovense CEO Dan Liu.