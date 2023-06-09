India

Will regulate AI to keep 'digital citizens' safe: IT minister

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 09, 2023, 06:20 pm 2 min read

We will regulate AI as we regulate Web 3, Chandrasekhar said (Photo credit: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said on Friday that the government will regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) so it does not cause any harm to "digital citizens," reported PTI. He was speaking at a press conference in New Delhi that was held to highlight the steps taken by the PM Narendra Modi-led government in nine years in terms of digitization.

Will safeguard digital citizens through AI: Chandrasekhar

Talking about AI regulation, Chandrasekhar said, "Our approach towards AI regulation is very simple. We will regulate AI as we regulate Web 3 or any emerging technologies to ensure they do not harm digital citizens." "We will safeguard digital citizens through this technology," he added.

AI in current form no threat to jobs, says minister

Chandrasekhar further stated, "While AI is disruptive we do not see the so-called threat of replacing the jobs in the next few years. That's because the current stage of the development of AI is very task-oriented and not reasoning, logic and etc." "Jobs usually have reasoning and logic and AI is not as sophisticated at this point," the minister added.

OpenAI CEO met PM Modi yesterday

Notably, Chandrasekhar's statements came a day after PM Modi met Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OpenAI, whose company created the AI chatbot ChatGPT, and discussed various aspects of the technology, including the need for regulation. Altman is currently on a six-nation trip this week, which also includes Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and South Korea.

