Jharkhand: Child among 3 killed in illegal coal mine collapse

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 09, 2023, 04:52 pm 1 min read

The incident occurred around 10:30am in the Bhowra Colliery area

As many as three people, including a child, died and several others were feared trapped after an illegal coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district collapsed on Friday, India Today reported. The incident occurred around 10:30am in the Bhowra Colliery area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). The officials said rescue operations were underway to save the trapped individuals.

Visuals from incident site

Exact death toll would be determined after rescue: DSP

Abhishek Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Sindri, told the Times of India that the exact number of casualties could not be determined at the moment. Meanwhile, an eyewitness said that many locals were working when the mine caved in. "Three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to the hospital where doctors declared them dead," the eyewitness added.

