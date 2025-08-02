PM Modi launches projects worth ₹2,183.45cr in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth ₹2,183.45 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi . The projects include initiatives in infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, and urban development. He also released the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring ₹20,500 crore to over 9.70 crore eligible farmers across India.

Official visit PM greets locals in their dialect The Prime Minister's visit to Varanasi was his 51st official trip to the constituency, according to Dilip Patel, head of the BJP's Kashi region unit. He started his address by greeting the locals in their dialect, "Hum Kaashi ke har parivar-jan ke pranaam karat hai." The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other state leaders.

Project scope Details of the development projects The 52 projects include road construction and widening, hospital upgrades, educational institution improvements, drinking water and sanitation enhancements, sports infrastructure development, a homeopathic college establishment, religious tourism ghats construction, and electricity and parking facility expansions. Pond renovations, animal hospitals, dog care centres, and libraries are also part of these initiatives.