Modi lands in Maldives, shares hug with President Muizzu 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Maldives for a two-day visit. The trip comes after his visit to the United Kingdom, where he signed a landmark trade agreement aimed at boosting bilateral trade. This is PM Modi's third visit to the island nation and first since President Mohamed Muizzu took office last November. The invitation was extended by President Muizzu. During his visit, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honor at the Maldives's 60th Independence Day celebrations.
Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by President Muizzu and other senior cabinet members, including the defense minister and foreign minister. The Maldivian capital, Male, was decorated with Indian flags and banners ahead of his arrival. Members of the Indian diaspora also gathered to welcome him, chanting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mataa Ki Jai."
The visit is seen as a diplomatic reset between New Delhi and Male, which had soured during President Muizzu's tenure due to the "India Out" campaign and pro-China leanings. PM Modi will hold discussions with President Muizzu on various issues and inaugurate Indian-funded development projects during his stay. The trip also reaffirms India's commitment to its 'Neighborhood First' policy in the Indian Ocean region.