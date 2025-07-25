The invitation was extended by President Muizzu

Modi lands in Maldives, shares hug with President Muizzu

By Chanshimla Varah 11:10 am Jul 25, 202511:10 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Maldives for a two-day visit. The trip comes after his visit to the United Kingdom, where he signed a landmark trade agreement aimed at boosting bilateral trade. This is PM Modi's third visit to the island nation and first since President Mohamed Muizzu took office last November. The invitation was extended by President Muizzu. During his visit, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honor at the Maldives's 60th Independence Day celebrations.