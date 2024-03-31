Next Article

The fate of 'The Bull' remains uncertain

Salman Khan's 'The Bull' faces rewrite; filming delayed to 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 11:50 am Mar 31, 202411:50 am

What's the story Just a day after reports surfaced that Salman Khan has exited the highly-anticipated film The Bull﻿, a new twist has emerged in the tale. Reports now indicate that certain sections of the film need to be rewritten due to the ongoing political tensions and conflict between India and Maldives. After endless delays, the film is expected to finally commence production in early 2025, according to a recent report by Mid-Day.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Bull has been the subject of discussions since last year, generating high expectations as it supposedly reunites Khan with producer Karan Johar over 20 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The filming, originally scheduled to start in November, was indefinitely delayed. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, disagreements between Khan and Johar over the film's financial aspects have been reported. However, neither Johar nor Khan have officially commented on the matter yet.

Revisions

Political tensions prompted script revisions: Report

Due to political tensions between India and the Maldives—which escalated shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lakshadweep Islands in January—certain parts of the film's script have been earmarked for revision. An insider stated, "It's still a heroic tale, but instead of keeping the references direct, it is safer at this point to make changes to the geographical specifications of the story." The revisions are expected to be completed by the end of 2024 with shooting planned for 2025.

Background

Storyline: 'The Bull' based on real-life Operation Cactus

Per reports, The Bull is a cinematic adaptation of the real-life Operation Cactus that took place on November 3, 1988. The operation saw the Indian Armed Forces assisting the Maldives government in regaining control after a coup attempt by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People's Liberation Organization of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). In this film, Khan was set to portray a paramilitary officer.

Earlier report

An earlier report stated scheduling conflicts led to Khan's exit

An earlier report suggested that after lengthy discussions, Johar requested more time from Khan until July 2024. An insider revealed: "After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Johar and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot." This, reportedly, led Khan to make his decision to leave the project. Meanwhile, he has pledged his availability for his longtime friend Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production, to be directed by AR Murugadoss.