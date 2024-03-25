Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' surpasses Rs. 125cr mark in India

What's the story Cinema superstars are known for their charm and hold on viewers and Ajay Devgn proved it again with the recently released Shaitaan. Among all new releases and competitors, the supernatural thriller has stood tall in its third weekend. The movie surpassed the Rs. 125 crore mark in India and will be aiming for newer records by capitalizing the Holi holiday.

Marching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 4.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 125.7 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but became a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika, Anngad Raaj, and R Madhavan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn and Jio Studios.

