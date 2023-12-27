Salman turns 58: KJo pens heartfelt note, confirms collaboration

By Aikantik Bag 08:19 pm Dec 27, 202308:19 pm

Karan Johar wishes Salman Khan on 58th birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 58 on Wednesday, and filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the occasion by sharing a touching Instagram post. Johar recalled how Khan joined the cast of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and also teased their upcoming collaboration after a 25-year gap. Johar expressed his gratitude toward Khan and shared how he approached the actor for the role of Aman for his first film while keeping details of their next project under wraps.

How Khan came on board in 'Kuch Kuch Hota hai'

After hearing that several actors had turned down the role in Johar's first film, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood offered to listen to the script because his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, had praised his script. Johar wrote, "I was perplexed and said, 'But you are in the second half,' you haven't heard it? He said, 'I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don't do this movie,' and that's how [Khan] was in KKHH."

Details about Khan-Johar's upcoming collaboration

According to Pinkvilla, Khan and Johar are set to reunite for a big-budget action film called The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah). The filming is scheduled to start in February 2024, with a potential Eid 2025 release. However, the exact release date will be confirmed once production begins. Teasing about the upcoming film, Johar wrote on Wednesday, "Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again...not saying any more than that happy happy birthday."