Jio Studios exits Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3,' 'Hera Pheri 3'

By Aikantik Bag 01:01 pm Dec 20, 2023

Akshay Kumar fans have been elated ever since producer Firoz Nadiadwala announced the third installments of Welcome and Hera Pheri franchises. Well, now it seems that the projects are in a bit of a soup as a Bollywood Hungama report suggests that Jio Studios has backed out of both projects due to financial issues and pending litigation involving Nadiadwala. Welcome to the Jungle is arriving first, slated for Christmas 2024 release.

Nadiadwala is yet to repay some debts

A trade source spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Ever since the announcement of Welcome to the Jungle, issues around finances are happening between Jio and Firoz Nadiadwala." "There are some pending debts for Firoz, which yet remain unpaid. Due to all the legalities and pending litigation, Jio Studios for now has taken a back seat from Welcome to the Jungle."

Kumar serving as the mediator between both parties

The deal between Jio Studios and Nadiadwala was reportedly facilitated by Kumar, who is still trying to resolve the conflicts. The trade source added, "If things get better, Jio might take back the seat again, but at the moment, Jio is out." Despite these setbacks, Nadiadwala and Kumar are confident in finding another studio or resolving disputes to bring Jio back on board before starting a new schedule in February, 2024.