Confirmed! Shabana Azmi to star in Vikas Khanna's next

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Confirmed! Shabana Azmi to star in Vikas Khanna's next

By Aikantik Bag 05:43 pm Dec 12, 202305:43 pm

Shabana Azmi to headline Vikas Khanna's next

Renowned celebrity chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna is gearing up for his next venture. In a recent conversation with India Today, The Last Color director revealed that veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be part of his upcoming project. Khanna mentioned that he had been pursuing Azmi for quite some time to join the film based on his 2011 novel. He expressed his excitement and stated that the project would bring "a whole new spectrum" to his career.

2/3

Khanna's take on how Azmi's involvement is very important

Khanna also discussed the connection between cooking and filmmaking, acknowledging that both can be stressful yet enjoyable processes. He believes that having Azmi on board will add a new dimension to his work. Fans are eagerly waiting for this collaboration.

3/3

Khanna recently boarded 'American Sikh' as executive producer

In addition to this, Khanna has also joined the highly praised animated short film American Sikh as an executive producer. He will be collaborating with Guneet Monga on this project. American Sikh has received significant attention and acclaim in the industry, making it an exciting venture for Khanna.