'American Sikh': Guneet Monga-Vikas Khanna come onboard as executive producers

By Aikantik Bag 12:39 pm Nov 13, 202312:39 pm

'American Sikh' has qualified for the Academy Awards 2024

Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and Michelin Star-winning chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna have come on board as executive producers for the Oscar-qualified animated short American Sikh. It tells the real-life story of Vishavjit Singh, a US-born Sikh who wears a turban and works as an illustrator, writer, diversity speaker, and founder of Sikhtoons.com. Singh is recognized for his Captain America alter ego, which he uses to combat prejudice and intolerance.

'American Sikh': a story of acceptance and fighting prejudice

American Sikh was developed in collaboration with Singh, who served as director-producer. The film chronicles Singh's experiences with discrimination, self-doubt, and violence before finding acceptance while dressed as a superhero. The animation was created by Studio Showoff, a Melbourne-based production company established by Ivan Dixon and Sean Zwan, who have previously worked with Childish Gambino, HBO, and Cartoon Network.

Numerous accolades at various film festivals

The animated short has garnered numerous awards, such as Best Short Animation at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, Best Animation at the San Diego International Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Award for Best Short Documentary at the Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle. It also bagged a special mention at the Chicago International Film Festival and an honorable mention at the Tallgrass Film Festival.