Best Cartoon Network shows to binge-watch on OTT

By Namrata Ganguly 04:19 pm Nov 07, 2023

In the world of animated content, Cartoon Network has long been a source of some of the most exhilarating and entertaining shows for as long as we can remember. While it originally captured our hearts on television screens, the digital age has ushered in a new era, making these beloved classics and modern masterpieces readily available on various OTT platforms for you to binge-watch.

'Adventure Time' (Hulu), IMDb- 8.6/10

Adventure Time is a whimsical and wildly imaginative animated series now available on Hulu. Created by Pendleton Ward, it follows the adventures of Finn, the Human, and his shape-shifting dog, Jake, in the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo. Blending humor and surrealism, it's a delightful journey through a vibrant and quirky world filled with memorable characters and life lessons.

'Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated' (Netflix) - 8.1/10

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated offers a fresh take on our favorite Scooby-Doo gang. Set in the eerie Crystal Sarcophagus, it follows Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, and their friends as they solve mysteries involving strange occurrences, supernatural beings, and hidden secrets. With intricate plotlines and a balance of humor and spookiness, this Scooby-Doo incarnation is a captivating and engaging animated mystery series that you can binge-watch on Netflix.

'The Powerpuff Girls' (Netflix) - 7.3/10

Available on Netflix, Craig McCracken's classic animated show The Powerpuff Girls features Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three kindergarten-aged sisters with extraordinary superpowers. These pint-sized superheroes fight crime and villains while navigating the challenges of growing up in Townsville. It combines action, humor, and girl power to deliver a timeless message of empowerment, making it an influential Cartoon Network classic.

'Johnny Bravo' (Apple TV) - 7.2/10

Johnny Bravo revolves around the titular character who is a muscle-bound but clueless ladies' man with a penchant for hilariously unsuccessful attempts at dating. Van Partible's show is a quirky blend of slapstick humor, pop culture references, and absurd scenarios that follow Bravo's misadventures. Available on Apple TV, it's a lighthearted and entertaining classic that makes audiences of all ages laugh.

'The Tom and Jerry Show' (Amazon Prime Video) - 7.1/10

The Tom and Jerry Show, on Amazon Prime Video, is a revival of the classic cat-and-mouse duo's timeless antics. It features the never-ending rivalry between Tom, the cat, and Jerry, the mouse, as they engage in hilarious, slapstick battles across various settings and scenarios. With its wordless comedy, it continues to entertain audiences of all ages, proving that it can transcend language and generations.