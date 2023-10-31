Zoë Kravitz-Channing Tatum engaged after 2yrs of dating? Find out

Zoë Kravitz-Channing Tatum engaged after 2yrs of dating? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta 09:59 am Oct 31, 2023

Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum are engaged

After more than two years of avoiding cameras, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are said to be engaged, PEOPLE reported. The pair, who initially sparked dating rumors in 2021, were spotted leaving Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend. Kravitz was spotted wearing an engagement ring, solidifying the rumors. Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan, and together they share a daughter, Everly.

Tatum is reportedly serious about Kravitz; it's not casual

Last year, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Kravitz and Tatum were "very happy" together. "When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home," the report added. The source also emphasized the seriousness of Tatum's feelings for Kravitz, stating that their relationship was "not casual" and that they had been exclusive for a significant duration.

Tatum, Kravitz grew closer during the making of 'Pussy Island'

Tatum and Kravitz crossed paths in 2017. They had voice roles in the animated film, The Lego Batman Movie. Before her relationship with Tatum, Kravitz had been married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021. The two stars' connection deepened during the making of Kravitz's forthcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island. Earlier, Kravitz revealed that their bond strengthened due to Tatum's "nurturing and protective nature."

'He makes me laugh, we both really love art': Kravitz

In an interview with GQ, the 34-year-old Kravitz discussed her connection with the 43-year-old Tatum. The Batman star commended Tatum for being "just a wonderful human," mentioning, "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do." "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other," she added.

Kravitz, Tatum's frequent spotting sparked dating rumors

After being spotted on a lunch date in August 2021, the couple continued to draw attention. They walked the red carpet separately at events like the Met Gala but were frequently seen leaving together. Their bond grew stronger as they were often photographed holding hands while taking strolls through New York City. Per reports, the couple wishes to keep their relationship private and sacred from public scrutiny.