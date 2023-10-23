Ryan Reynolds's birthday: Actor's 5 memorable voice roles

By Tanvi Gupta 02:15 am Oct 23, 202302:15 am

Hollywood icon Ryan Reynolds celebrates his 47th birthday on Monday

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is a Hollywood icon! Reynolds—who catapulted to fame with his breakout role in the 2002 movie Van Wilder—established himself as a disarmingly handsome star with impeccable comedic timing. In addition to his live-action career, Reynolds has made a name for himself as an incredible voice actor. On his 47th birthday on Monday, we gather his most celebrated voice roles.

'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' (2019)

Over the years, Pokémon fans have voiced their affection towards Pikachu for its famous "Pika Pika" lexicon. Reynolds in Pokémon Detective Pikachu brought to life the little yellow guy's character with his charismatic and witty voice performance. From capturing the emotional range to his playful side, Reynolds's performance was one of the movie's highlights and definitely the biggest reason behind its box office success.

'The Croods' (2013)

In the animated adventure The Croods, Reynolds lent his vocal talents to the caveman, Guy. His voice work was not only witty but also served as a symbol of change and innovation in the prehistoric world. Reynolds added a touch of modernity to the Stone Age landscape, making him an essential part of the lovable Croods family that appealed to audiences of all ages.

'Turbo' (2013)

What is Turbo in a nutshell? It is a snail's big dream of racing glory! This is what Reynolds did by lending his distinctive voice to the character of Turbo. With his vocal performance, he brought an infectious glory and determination to the character. Reynolds's animated voice role in Turbo delineated his knack for inculcating personality and humor into even the most unlikely character.

'The Whale' (2011)

Reynolds, with his charismatic presence, not only made his mark in animated films, but he took a different path by voicing the 2011 documentary The Whale. As the narrator, Reynolds channeled his narrative talents to weave a compelling and emotional documentary. His narration in the Suzanne Chisholm and Michael Parfit-helmed documentary brought depth and resonance to the remarkable tale of Luna—a young killer whale.

'Family Guy' (2011-17)

Reynolds has made a couple of voice appearances on the beloved sitcom Family Guy. He had a cameo as the "Overweight Guy" in season 11 and also appeared as himself in seasons 10 and 16. During Reynolds's guest-star appearance, he allowed his cartoon persona to engage in humorously suggestive moments with the likes of Peter Griffin, all in the pursuit of making viewers smile.