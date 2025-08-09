Roston Chase completes 1,000 ODI runs with 53 vs Pakistan
What's the story
West Indies middle-order batsman Roston Chase has crossed the 1,000-run mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this feat during the first match of a three-match series against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Albeit in a losing cause, Chase scored a well-crafted half-century of 53 runs off 54 balls, becoming the 41st West Indian player to reach this milestone. Here are his stats.
Match details
Chase powers WI innings with half-century
West Indies posted a total of 280 runs before being bowled out in 49 overs. The innings was bolstered by half-centuries from Evin Lewis, captain Shai Hope, and Chase. WI were placed at 136/4 when Chase arrived to bat. He joined forces with skipper Hope and recorded a 64-run partnership. Soon after completing his fifty, Chase fell to Naseem Shah in the 45th over.
Stats
1,000 ODI runs for Chase
Chase, who brought up his sixth ODI fifty, was dismissed for 53 runs off 54 balls, a knock decorated with four fours and a six. The 33-year-old has raced to 1,006 runs across 61 ODIs at an average of 26.47. His strike rate reads 76.97, as his best score reads 94. This was his maiden outing against Pakistan in the format.
Run chase
Here's how Pakistan crossed the line
Coming to the run chase, Pakistan faced early setbacks with Saim Ayub (5) and Abdullah Shafique (29) falling cheaply. However, Mohammad Rizwan (53) and Babar Azam (47) steadied the ship with a promising partnership of 55 runs for the third wicket before the team was further reduced to 180/5. Despite these challenges, Hasan Nawaz (63*) and Hussain Talat's (41*) stellar performance ensured Pakistan's victory. The duo added 104* runs to take their team home in 48.5 overs. .