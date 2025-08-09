Roston Chase completes 1,000 ODI runs with 53 vs Pakistan

West Indies middle-order batsman Roston Chase has crossed the 1,000-run mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this feat during the first match of a three-match series against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Albeit in a losing cause, Chase scored a well-crafted half-century of 53 runs off 54 balls, becoming the 41st West Indian player to reach this milestone. Here are his stats.

Match details Chase powers WI innings with half-century West Indies posted a total of 280 runs before being bowled out in 49 overs. The innings was bolstered by half-centuries from Evin Lewis, captain Shai Hope, and Chase. WI were placed at 136/4 when Chase arrived to bat. He joined forces with skipper Hope and recorded a 64-run partnership. Soon after completing his fifty, Chase fell to Naseem Shah in the 45th over.

Stats 1,000 ODI runs for Chase Chase, who brought up his sixth ODI fifty, was dismissed for 53 runs off 54 balls, a knock decorated with four fours and a six. The 33-year-old has raced to 1,006 runs across 61 ODIs at an average of 26.47. His strike rate reads 76.97, as his best score reads 94. This was his maiden outing against Pakistan in the format.