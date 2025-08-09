1st ODI: Rizwan, Nawaz shine as Pakistan beat West Indies

Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against West Indies after winning the first match by five wickets. The game was played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. Debutant Hasan Nawaz played a key role in the victory, scoring an unbeaten 63 runs off just 54 balls. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Hussain Talat, and Babar Azam also played vital knocks as Pakistan accomplished the 281-run target. Here are the key stats.

1st innings WI post a decent total Batting first, WI lost Brandon King early on (4/1) before Evin Lewis (60) and Keacy Carty (30) stitched a 77-run partnership. A mini collapse further reduced them to 136/4. Skipper Shai Hope (55), and Roston Chase (53) then scored half-centuries and rescued the team. Gudakesh Motie's 18-ball 31 lower down the order powered the hosts to 280/10 in 49 overs. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah shared seven wickets between them.

Chase Summary of the run chase Pakistan's batting order faced early setbacks with Saim Ayub (5) and Abdullah Shafique (29) falling cheaply. However, Rizwan (53) and Babar (47) steadied the ship with a promising partnership of 55 runs for the third wicket before the team was further reduced to 180/5. Despite these challenges, Nawaz (63*) and Talat's (41*) stellar performance ensured Pakistan's victory in this closely contested match. The duo added 104* runs for the sixth wicket to take their team home in 48.5 overs.

Babar 200th List A appearance for Babar Babar Azam, playing his 200th List A game, scored a crucial 64-ball 47 to power the run chase (5 fours, 1 six). This knock took his ODI tally to 6,282 runs at an average of 55.10. Against the Windies, Babar has racked up 764runs from 11 innings at an average of 76.40. He has belted five centuries and a fifty against the team.

Information Sensational comeback for Talat The game marked Talat's second ODI appearance following his debut back in January 2019. The dasher made a solid comeback, scoring an unbeaten 41 off 37 balls with the help of four fours and a six. He could manage only two runs on debut.

Lewis Lewis smashes his 12th fifty in ODIs Lewis' 60 came off 62 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. Playing his 68th match (65 innings), Lewis has raced to 2,235 runs at 37.25. This was his 12th fifty in ODIs. He also owns 5 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches against Pakistan, Lewis has scored 158 runs at 31.60. This was his maiden fifty against Pakistan.

Hope Hope hammers his 29th fifty in ODIs Hope's knock of 55 from 77 balls had 4 fours. He has raced to 5,727 runs from 140 matches (135 innings). He averages 49.37 with his strike rate being 78.63. This was Hope's 29th fifty (100s: 17). Versus Pakistan, he has 328 runs from 8 matches at 41. Hope slammed his 2nd fifty versus Pakistan (100s: 1).