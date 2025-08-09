Hasan Nawaz joins elite list with fifty on ODI debut

Pakistan 's Hasan Nawaz made a stunning entry into ODI cricket, scoring a match-winning half-century on debut. His stellar performance helped Pakistan clinch a five-wicket victory against West Indies in the first match of the three-match series at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The middle-order batter came in at No. 6 and played an unbeaten innings of 63 runs off just 54 balls (three sixes and five fours). Nawaz joined an elite list with this knock.

Game highlights Summary of Pakistan's innings Chasing 281, Pakistan's innings didn't start well with Saim Ayub (5) getting out cheaply. However, Babar Azam (47) and Abdullah Shafique (29) revived the innings with a 45-run partnership for the second wicket. After Shafique's departure, Babar was joined by captain Mohammad Rizwan as they added another 55 runs before Babar missed his half-century by three runs. Rizwan also scored a half-century (53) before getting dismissed.

Match details Nawaz's stellar performance leads Pakistan to victory Despite these challenges, Nawaz (63*) and Hussain Talat's (41*) stellar performance ensured Pakistan's victory in this closely contested match. The duo added 104* runs for the sixth wicket to take their team home in 48.5 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nawaz's performance also made him the 14th Pakistani cricketer to score 50 or more on his ODI debut.

Elite List Nawaz joins these names Though 14 Pakistan players have recorded 50-plus scores in their maiden ODI appearance, only three have managed to do so while batting at six or lower. Nawaz has hence joined Ramiz Raja (75 vs New Zealand, 1985) and Mohammad Nawaz (53 vs Ireland, 2016). Notably, this was also Nawaz's maiden 50-plus scores across six List A matches, taking his tally to 183 runs at 36.60.

Accolades Player of the Match Nawaz expresses gratitude Nawaz was named Player of the Match for his impressive innings on debut. He expressed his gratitude for being able to play such an innings in his first game. "Feeling really blessed to play this knock on my debut. The plan was to build a partnership (with Talat)," he said after the game. "The plan was that Talat can target spin and I can handle pace and the plan worked well for us,"

Opposition performance Summary of West Indies's innings Batting first, WI lost Brandon King early on (4/1) before Evin Lewis (60) and Keacy Carty (30) stitched a 77-run partnership. A mini collapse further reduced them to 136/4. Skipper Shai Hope (55), and Roston Chase (53) then scored half-centuries and rescued the team. Gudakesh Motie's 18-ball 31 lower down the order powered the hosts to 280/10 in 49 overs. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah shared seven wickets between them.