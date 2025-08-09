Hasan Nawaz joins elite list with fifty on ODI debut
What's the story
Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz made a stunning entry into ODI cricket, scoring a match-winning half-century on debut. His stellar performance helped Pakistan clinch a five-wicket victory against West Indies in the first match of the three-match series at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The middle-order batter came in at No. 6 and played an unbeaten innings of 63 runs off just 54 balls (three sixes and five fours). Nawaz joined an elite list with this knock.
Game highlights
Summary of Pakistan's innings
Chasing 281, Pakistan's innings didn't start well with Saim Ayub (5) getting out cheaply. However, Babar Azam (47) and Abdullah Shafique (29) revived the innings with a 45-run partnership for the second wicket. After Shafique's departure, Babar was joined by captain Mohammad Rizwan as they added another 55 runs before Babar missed his half-century by three runs. Rizwan also scored a half-century (53) before getting dismissed.
Match details
Nawaz's stellar performance leads Pakistan to victory
Despite these challenges, Nawaz (63*) and Hussain Talat's (41*) stellar performance ensured Pakistan's victory in this closely contested match. The duo added 104* runs for the sixth wicket to take their team home in 48.5 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nawaz's performance also made him the 14th Pakistani cricketer to score 50 or more on his ODI debut.
Elite List
Nawaz joins these names
Though 14 Pakistan players have recorded 50-plus scores in their maiden ODI appearance, only three have managed to do so while batting at six or lower. Nawaz has hence joined Ramiz Raja (75 vs New Zealand, 1985) and Mohammad Nawaz (53 vs Ireland, 2016). Notably, this was also Nawaz's maiden 50-plus scores across six List A matches, taking his tally to 183 runs at 36.60.
Accolades
Player of the Match Nawaz expresses gratitude
Nawaz was named Player of the Match for his impressive innings on debut. He expressed his gratitude for being able to play such an innings in his first game. "Feeling really blessed to play this knock on my debut. The plan was to build a partnership (with Talat)," he said after the game. "The plan was that Talat can target spin and I can handle pace and the plan worked well for us,"
Opposition performance
Summary of West Indies's innings
Batting first, WI lost Brandon King early on (4/1) before Evin Lewis (60) and Keacy Carty (30) stitched a 77-run partnership. A mini collapse further reduced them to 136/4. Skipper Shai Hope (55), and Roston Chase (53) then scored half-centuries and rescued the team. Gudakesh Motie's 18-ball 31 lower down the order powered the hosts to 280/10 in 49 overs. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah shared seven wickets between them.
DYK
Nawaz owns fastest T20I century for Pakistan
It must be noted that Nawaz also boasts the fastest T20I century by a Pakistani batter. The 22-year-old accomplished the feat against New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park earlier this year. Nawaz scored his hundred in just 44 balls, breaking Babar Azam's previous record of 49 balls. This was only his third T20I match as he bagged ducks in his first two appearances.