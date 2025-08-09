Mohammad Rizwan shines vs WI, hammers his 16th ODI fifty 

Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against hosts West Indies , after winning the first match by five wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. While debutant Hasan Nawaz's 63* headlined the run chase, skipper Mohammad Rizwan also scored a vital 53 as Pakistan accomplished the 281-run target with seven balls to spare. Here we look at Rizwan's performance and stats.

Match details Rizwan stars in Pakistan's run chase Pakistan's innings got off to a shaky start as Pakistan were 63/2 when Rizwan arrived to bat. The Pakistan skipper joined forces with Babar Azam (47) as the duo steadied the ship with a promising partnership of 55 runs. Rizwan further formed brief partnerships with Salman Agha (23) and Nawaz before falling to Shamar Joseph in the 38th over. Nevertheless, Nawaz and Hussain Talat (41*) powered the team over the line with a 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Career Second ODI fifty vs WI Rizwan smoked four fours en route to his 69-ball 53. With this knock, he has raced to 2,697 runs across 92 ODI matches at an average of 41.49, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 16th fifty as his tally also includes four tons. Across seven ODIs against WI, he now has 159 runs at 26.50 (50s: 2). As a captain, he has completed 609 runs across 18 ODIs at 46.84 (50s: 3, 100: 1).