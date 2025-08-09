Will Chris Woakes undergo shoulder surgery ahead of Ashes? 

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has decided to skip surgery and go for rehabilitation to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered during the fifth Test match against India. The 36-year-old, who is determined to take part in the upcoming Ashes series Down Under, dislocated his shoulder on the opening day of the match at The Oval, when he fell awkwardly while attempting to save a boundary. Here are further details.

Recovery strategy Woakes awaiting scans to determine injury's extent Woakes is waiting for scans to determine the full extent of his injury. Depending on how bad it is, he may opt for surgery or rehabilitation to strengthen his shoulder. The first Ashes Test is set to begin in Perth on November 21. "There will be a chance of a re-occurrence, but that could be a risk that you're just willing to take," Woakes told BBC Sport.

Rehab timeline 'Surgery would take 3 to 4 months' "From what I've heard from physios and specialists, the rehab after surgery would take about three to four months. That's obviously close to the Ashes and Australia, so it makes it tricky," Woakes said. "From a rehab perspective, you can probably get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but we're still waiting to get the full report on it."

Brave comeback Woakes defied the odds to bat in the final session Despite being ruled out for the remainder of the fifth Test, Woakes returned to bat on the final morning with his left arm in a sling as England sought a series win. Coming in at number 11 with 17 runs still needed, he didn't face a ball but managed to run four before Gus Atkinson was bowled, allowing India to secure a six-run victory and level the series 2-2.