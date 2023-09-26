'De Dana Dan' to 'Bol Bachchan'—Archana Puran Singh's memorable roles

'De Dana Dan' to 'Bol Bachchan'—Archana Puran Singh's memorable roles

Written by Isha Sharma September 26, 2023

Happy 61st birthday to Archana Puran Singh

Actor Archana Puran Singh has stepped into her life's 61st year! From starting her journey with Abhishek and then tasting success through Jalwa and Agneepath, she has come a long way. Through her long innings, she has also proved how it's the substance—and not the role's length—that ultimately matters in a project. On her special day, here's a look at her most memorable roles.

'Zee Horror Show' (1993)

The image of Puran Singh's scary, pale, white face kept on a saucer was enough to send shivers down kids' spines back in 1993. Add to it the diabolical laughter of her character, and she did a terrific job as the ghost in the Ramsay Brothers's Zee Horror Show's premiere episode. If you still haven't watched it, catch it on ZEE5.

'Shrimaan Shrimati' (1994-1999)

Remember the distinguished, sophisticated tone in which Puran Singh spoke in the beloved, long-running sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati? She played a popular film actor Prema Shalini, while Rakesh Bedi essayed her husband's role and Jatin Kanakia played her neighbor who was thoroughly infatuated by her charm. &TV's ongoing popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! draws its core idea from Shrimaan Shrimati.

'De Dana Dan' (2009)

Priyadarshan's De Dana Dan is a modern-day comedy classic in its own right—it brims with a talented cast ensemble, has multiple sub-plots and yet no loose ends, and doesn't get confusing despite being seemingly crowded. Puran Singh was one of the first characters to be introduced, and as Kuljeet, Nitin's (Akshay Kumar) sadist boss, she ensured that the audience would love to hate her.

'Bol Bachchan' (2012)

Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan is a laugh riot, one of those films you can re-watch multiple times, but their charm never withers away. In this comedy of errors, she played the dual roles of Zohra and Madhumati, Abhishek Bachchan's fake mother. Despite her limited screentime, she left a lasting impression and matched her comic timing with Krushna Abhishek, Ajay Devgn, and Neeraj Vora, etc.

