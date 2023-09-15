Upcoming titles that show Mukesh Chhabra's casting brilliance

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 15, 2023 | 05:45 pm 2 min read

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was seen in a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Jawan'

One of the key elements behind a film's success is its casting. Among the many brilliant casting directors that India has, Mukesh Chhabra is a top runner. Having done casting for hundreds of films, Chhabra is presently earning praise for Jawan's casting as well as his cameo role. Apart from Jawan, Chhabra has also done casting for these upcoming films.

'Dunki'

Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming movie Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is another highly anticipated film of Khan. After the mammoth success of his last two releases, Pathan and Jawan, all eyes are on Khan's next release, Dunki. Recently, multiple media reports claimed that the film might be delayed, and will be released next year.

'Fighter'

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has been basking in the success of his last directorial, Pathan, which also starred Deepika Padukone as the female protagonist. Now, Anand is gearing up for his next theatrical release, Fighter, which is slated for a January 2024 release. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Padukone in the lead, the casting for Fighter has been done by Chhabra.

'Chamkila'

Amar Singh Chamkila was a popular Punjabi singer who ruled the region's music industry from 1979 to 1988. However, he was gunned down in March 1988. Director Imtiaz Ali is set to make a biographical drama on the singer's life, which has been titled Chamkila. To play the titular character, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been roped in along with Parineeti Chopra.

'The Lady Killer'

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Lady Killer is an upcoming suspense drama thriller. Directed by Ajay Bahl, it will feature Kapoor as a playboy while Pednekar will be seen essaying his ladylove's character. In an interview, Kapoor called the film an emotionally taxing movie, which made him take a vacation after the film's shooting was wrapped up.

