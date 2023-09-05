#ThankYouForComing: Karan Kundrra shares new poster; sparks discussion

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 04:26 pm 1 min read

'Thank You For Coming' trailer to release on Wednesday

Actor and television personality Karan Kundrra has posted a new poster for his upcoming movie, Thank You For Coming, featuring lead actor Bhumi Pednekar. The poster highlights the significant issue of women's pleasure and has sparked elaborate discussions among fans and wider audiences. The film is slated to release on October 6 and the makers are set to unveil its trailer on Wednesday.

Film to address orgasm gap

Kundrra's recent post on women's pleasure brought attention to the orgasm gap—a disparity in orgasm rates between men and women during sexual encounters. As per the post, studies show that women experience a 30-60% orgasm rate, while men fall within the 70-100% range. Kundrra's post to shed light on this intimate subject sparked extensive conversations.

Cast and crew of the film

Directed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming promises to blend entertainment with thought-provoking narratives. The film features an ensemble cast, including Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The movie's new poster has generated buzz around the film, positioning it as a talking point.

Instagram Post

