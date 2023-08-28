Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's engagement pictures are out!

Written by Aikantik Bag August 28, 2023 | 01:08 pm 1 min read

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are officially engaged!

Bollywood stans, it's time to welcome the new love birds of Tinseltown! Yes, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff have made it official as the duo got engaged in a dreamy ceremony recently. The sensational singer took to Instagram and shared a set of photos from the ceremony too. Fans and colleagues showered their love and blessings on the couple.

More about the couple

Malik shared the photos and wrote, "And our forever has only just begun." The couple looked adorable in the photos. Shroff is a fashion blogger/influencer﻿ who has a huge following on Instagram and TikTok. She is the daughter of former model Kiran Shyam Shroff. Whereas, Malik is one of the decade-defining musicians in Bollywood. Wishing the couple, light, love, and happiness in life!

