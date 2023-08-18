Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to adapt Kishwar Desai's 'The Longest Kiss'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023 | 05:42 pm 2 min read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is working on the Devika Rani project

Renowned filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is reportedly working on an adaptation of Kishwar Desai's novel, The Longest Kiss: The Life and Times of Devika Rani, for Jio Studios. The book delves into the life of Devika Rani, known as the "first lady of Indian cinema" and her remarkable contributions to the industry. Iyer Tiwari is currently writing the film, with plans to begin production early next year.

Iyer Tiwari's ambitious project is underway

Jio Studios will bankroll the magnum opus. The makers are currently approaching actors and nothing has been confirmed yet. The Longest Kiss: The Life and Times of Devika Rani unravels Rani's hidden life, including her love story, struggles as a woman in a male-dominated industry, and the ups and downs of her controversial life. Interestingly, Vikramaditya Motwane's Amazon Prime Video series Jubilee is loosely based on Rani and Himanshu Rai.

Iyer Tiwari is working on other exciting projects

In Motwane's fictional series, Aditi Rao Hydari played the part and was appreciated by viewers and critics. It will be interesting to see Iyer Tiwari's casting. In addition to the Devika Rani project, Iyer Tiwari is working on several other films. These include a biopic of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, announced in 2020, and a two-heroine film with Excel Entertainment starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

