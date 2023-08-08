Disha Patani-Jacqueline Fernandez to star in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'

Disha Patani-Jacqueline Fernandez to star in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023

Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez roped in for 'Welcome 3'

Welcome is one of the cult comic franchises in Bollywood. The film's iconic moments have become a part of our pop culture and memedom. Ever since the reports of Welcome 3 were making rounds, fans have been quite excited. Now, a new report suggests that Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez have been roped in as the female protagonists in this Akshay Kumar-led comedy drama.

New addition to the cast

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Every Welcome film has a conflict around the female protagonist and this one too will stay true to the world of this franchise. Both Jacqueline and Disha will bring in the right amount of confusion to the story." The new additions also include Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.

Firoz Nadiadwala and Kumar to work on two other franchises

The Munnabhai M.B.B.S. duo was roped in place of Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. The upcoming comedy-drama will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and Firoz Nadiadwala will be bankrolling the project. It is slated to go on floors in early 2024. Interestingly, Nadiadwala and Kumar are revamping two other cult comic franchises— Hera Pheri and Awara Paagal Deewana.

