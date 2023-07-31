What's Ameesha Patel-Sunny Leone's non-payment controversy all about

Entertainment

What's Ameesha Patel-Sunny Leone's non-payment controversy all about

Written by Isha Sharma July 31, 2023 | 05:11 pm 3 min read

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Leone are in a legal soup. Know why

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Leone have been embroiled in financial-legal soup for some time now. On July 25, they were supposed to appear in front of the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association on an issue of non-payment of dues to producers Haresh Patel and Vinod Bachchan but failed. While Patel had taken Rs. 65L from Haresh, Leone was paid Rs. 21L by Bachchan.

Here's how the 'Kennedy' actor's team responded

Leone's legal team's spokesperson told HT, "With highest regards for IMPPA and the association, we want to clarify that this is miscommunication and that we had informed them of the postponement with proof that for the last six months, it was postponed by IMPPA. And this time for the first time, we postponed it and notified them due to our prior schedule."

Patel's representative Kunal Ghoomer called the matter 'nonsensical'

Patel's representative, Kunal Ghoomer, also named in the case, rubbished the issue altogether. "I don't think she (Patel) is interested in scandalous, nonsensical news. These are all rubbish stories. I don't even know what IMPPA is and what they do in Bollywood other than making the news. I also saw the news yesterday and these are false allegations," he told Hindustan Times.

Haresh accused Ghoomer of misbehaving with him

Haresh, on the other hand, told HT that he has been chasing Ghoomer and Patel for years. "(Patel and Ghoomer) were asking for more time....I even asked to pay me back in installments. Kunal gave me a commitment and signed a letter that by 2022 March, they will clear all the dues. However, I was blocked by them. Kunal in fact misbehaved with me."

Bachchan said that there has been no development for years

Bachchan said, "Ye case kaafi time se chal raha hai but wo aa nahi rahe meeting mein (This case has been going on for a very long time). They have now been given the last warning. Bahut baar humne try kara hai (We have tried to speak to them several times)." Bachchan has produced Tanu Weds Manu and Ginny Weds Sunny, among others.

'Non-cooperation' might be issued against both

If the money isn't paid back, the actors will be left in trouble and "non-cooperation" will be issued. Abhay Kumar Sinha, IMPPA President said, "The decision will be made in favor of the producers and the actors will not be allowed to shoot anywhere as per IMPPA laws." He added that Leone's husband reverted and they are now looking into his response.

Share this timeline