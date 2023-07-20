It's a boy! Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth welcome parenthood

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 20, 2023 | 11:46 am 2 min read

Welcome the new parents in town!

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have embarked on a new journey of parenthood, as the two welcomed their first baby on Wednesday. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy; mother and son are healthy, and are reportedly expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday. The couple has been happily married for nearly six years now.

Why does this story matter?

Dutta has become the newest Bollywood mother on the block, joining the likes of Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, and others. Recently, many celebrity wives and actors also delivered their firstborns. While Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed a baby girl, Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar also gave birth to a premature baby.

Dutta-Sheth recently bought a new house

A couple of months before the arrival of their baby, Dutta and Sheth bought a new home. They moved into their new house in the month of May where they performed the inauguration rituals which were attended by the couple and their families. A traditional baby shower was also kept for Dutta which was attended by Kajol, and Dutta's elder sister-actor Tanushree Dutta.

Dutta's pregnancy was announced in April

Talks about Dutta expecting her first child with Sheth started doing rounds in the month of March. However, the couple made an official announcement in this regard in April, through an Instagram post. Since then, Dutta and her actor husband kept sharing adorable pictures on their respective social media handles. In fact, they also posted pictures from Dutta's pregnancy shoot.

A look at their professional lives

Speaking about their professional lives, Dutta was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 which also featured Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. As for Sheth, he recently wrapped up filming his Gujarati film debut which co-stars Helly Shah. The title of the film has not yet been decided and it's expected to be a comedy-drama.

