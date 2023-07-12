Ranveer-Alia shine in Karan Johar's 'RRKPK' song, 'What Jhumka?'

Entertainment

Ranveer-Alia shine in Karan Johar's 'RRKPK' song, 'What Jhumka?'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 12:23 pm 1 min read

'What Jhumka?' is streaming now on all platforms

Karan Johar became the flagbearer of grandiose for a new generation of Bollywood in the 2000s. From extravagant sets to mounting big-budget films, the director did it all. Now, he's marking his directorial return after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and he has released a new song, What Jhumka? Ever since the trailer, the song was anticipated among fans.

What makes the song special?

The song is all about its hook and Alia Bhatt's iconic way of saying it. It is also a tribute to the classic, Jhumka Gira Re. The track, also picturized on Ranveer Singh, is peppy and is a perfect celebration song. From flashy clothes to quirky lyrics, Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi complement each other well. The romantic comedy releases on July 28.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline