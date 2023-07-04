Entertainment

Injured Shah Rukh Khan undergoes minor surgery in the US

Injured Shah Rukh Khan undergoes minor surgery in the US

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 04, 2023 | 12:52 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan is said to be recovering from the injury

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly underwent a minor surgery in the United States of America, said reports. According to ETimes, the actor suffered an injury on his nose while shooting for a project in Los Angeles, following which he underwent the surgery. He is said to be recovering and is back home in India.

He was rushed to hospital after his nose started bleeding

SRK hurt himself in the nose during a shoot. He began to bleed after which he was rushed to the hospital. "His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry, and that King Khan would need to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose," said the report.

A look at his past injuries

It has not been an easy road for Khan's stardom. In fact, his journey has been quite a bumpy road when it comes to his health. In the past, he has sustained many injuries while shooting, including a back injury, a twisted ankle, three broken ribs, a neck injury, a broken right toe, an injured left knee, and even a back injury.

Khan will be seen in 'Jawan' next

Meanwhile, Khan has a number of projects coming up soon. The trailer of his much-awaited film Jawan, directed by Atlee, will be dropped with Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One premiere on Friday (July 7). Apart from this, he'll also be seen in Dunki, and he will play a cameo as Pathaan in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Separately, SRK may not renew Byju's endorsement contract

Khan, who has been the brand ambassador of the ed-tech platform Byju's, may not continue his association with the brand. According to reports, Khan's contract will come to an end in September, but chances of him renewing are less, given the crisis surrounding the company. The actor came on board as the ambassador in 2017, for a fee of Rs. 4 crore, annually.

Share this timeline