Shah Rukh Khan-Farah Khan set to reunite after 9 years

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 25, 2023 | 04:37 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan reportedly set to collaborate on a project soon

The timeless duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan is well on its way to entertaining audiences! According to reports, the dynamic pair is set to reunite after a hiatus of nine years. Farah, known for her out-and-out masala potboilers, is reportedly set to return as a director, and she has found her producer in her close friend, SRK. Here's everything to know!

Why does this story matter?

The collaboration news has undeniably sent fans into a frenzy, considering the remarkable history shared by Farah and SRK when it comes to films. Notably, SRK starred in Farah's directorial debut, Main Hoon Na (2004), which emerged as a blockbuster hit. Their successful partnership continued with the phenomenal success of Om Shanti Om (2007). In 2014, they collaborated once again for Happy New Year.

Official announcement expected later this year: Reports

A recent Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, "Earlier, a studio was going to back it (Farah's project), and the idea of SRK headlining it was also being discussed. But now, there's been a shift in the storyline." Furthermore, they stated, "If all goes well, it will be announced later [in 2023] and could kick off the shoot by the [end of] year."

SRK's production house in full swing with multiple projects

After the massive success of Pathaan, Khan will soon be seen in Atlee's Jawan, a film backed by his own production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. With that in place, Red Chillies will soon gear up to launch SRK's son, Aryan Khan, as a director. In addition, Khan is also wrapping work for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which is also being backed by Red Chillies.

Look at Farah's directorial journey

A multi-hyphenate personality, Farah began her directorial journey with Main Hoon Na, featuring an ensemble cast including Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, and Zayed Khan. Following the success of her debut venture, she went on to direct Om Shanti Om and later Tees Maar Khan (2010), followed by Happy New Year. As a director, Farah consistently delivered quintessential Bollywood films, which became her trademark.

