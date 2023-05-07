Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at possible ramifications of 'Jawan's postponement

Written by Isha Sharma May 07, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

'Jawan' is now scheduled to hit theaters on September 7

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is back in the news due to the postponement of its much-awaited theatrical premiere. The film was supposed to release on June 2 and was going to be SRK's second release of the year after Pathaan, but alleged pending VFX work has now pushed the film's release to September 7. But what are the ramifications of the film's rescheduling?

Fans choose delays over sub-par VFX work

Reportedly, Jawan's producer Red Chillies Entertainment is still working on the VFX, triggering the delay. Postponing it instead of serving a half-baked project that is bashed from all sides is a smart move; even fans wouldn't want to watch an unfinished movie. To recall, Brahmastra's VFX took a lot of time, too, but the end product enthralled viewers. This might happen with Jawan, too.

Wait will increase hype among fans

It often happens that a film's delay gradually amps up the fans' excitement and when the project finally hits the theaters, people flock to the theaters to watch it to show their support and loyalty to their favorite actor. We saw this in the case of Pathaan (SRK's return to celluloid after four years) and this might be replicated yet again through Jawan.

Multiple Bollywood biggies will shuffle their dates

Jawan has birthed an interesting series of events in Bollywood and as per trade analysts, multiple Bollywood biggies are now looking at shifting their original release dates to not clash with Jawan or be in its close vicinity. Such films might include Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2, as per reports. Read more about such expected reshufflings here.

'Dunki' likely to be shifted to next year

This year, SRK was supposed to greet his fans in January, June, and December with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, respectively. However, if Jawan releases in September, this will leave only two months before Dunki's proposed Christmas release. Prior to that, SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 (cameo) in November! Considering all this, Dunki will most likely be shifted to next year.