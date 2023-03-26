Entertainment

Zayed Khan's 'One Way': Everything about actor's comeback thriller film

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 26, 2023, 04:37 pm 3 min read

Zayed Khan is making a comeback to big screens after a hiatus of eight years with a film titled 'One Way'

The 2004 Bollywood film Main Hoon Na captivated audiences with Shah Rukh Khan's power-packed performance and Sushmita Sen's appearance. But another highlight of the film was actor Zayed Khan, who compensated for his bad performance with his attractive looks. Now, the 42-year-old actor is all set to blaze back after a lengthy hiatus of eight years. Here's everything to know about his comeback film.

Why does this story matter?

Khan, whose last film was the 2015 title Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, is gearing up for his comeback to the big screen, as per the latest reports.

The son of yesteryear actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, he made his acting debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne (2003).

Soon, he rose to prominence with films like Main Hoon Na, Shabd (2005), Dus (2005), and Blue (2009).

Khan's comeback film is titled 'One Way'

In his two-decade-long career, Khan has acted in varied genres, and he will soon make a comeback with a supernatural thriller flick titled One Way. Khan is roped in to play a negative role in it, reported Mid-Day. "He plays a dark, devilishly charming guy, with a physical appearance similar to that of the [protagonist of the American show] Lucifer," a source told Mid-Day.

Saasha Shyam Ramsay will be showrunner

Hailing from a family that created an entire brand of horror films in Bollywood, Saasha Shyam Ramsay—the daughter of Shyam Ramsay—will reportedly direct One Way. Besides being the film's director, she has also written the story and the screenplay of the upcoming thriller flick. After her father passed away in 2019, Saasha took the legacy forward and directed the diabolic horror film Motel (2022).

All about the project 'One Way'

Set in contemporary times in an urban locale, One Way reportedly revolves around a secret society. Mid-Day reported that the film was titled so because "the secret society has a one-way route—you may enter at will, but you cannot leave." Moreover, the makers are in talks with Jacqueline Fernandez for the female lead role, who will apparently get trapped in this secret society's machinations.

Khan announced upcoming film on social media

Khan recently announced his comeback news on Instagram. He captioned, "With your love, it's been '20 YEARS' for me in the industry. I'm excited to tell you that my movie is just around the corner and I can't wait to share it with you. Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kickass.!!!! (sic)" He was last seen in a TV series, Haasil (2017).

Check out his Instagram post

