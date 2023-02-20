Entertainment

'Sex Education': Emma Mackey confirms leaving series after Season 4

Feb 20, 2023

'Sex Education' star Emma Mackey will not reprise her role after Season 4

Emma Mackey, who rose to prominence by portraying the role of Maeve Wiley in Netflix's popular show Sex Education, is bidding adieu to the show after four seasons. Yes, you read that right. The actor has confirmed she might not reprise her role in the next installment of the British-comedy drama created by Laurie Nunn. Mackey made the announcement while attending the BAFTA Awards.

Why does this story matter?

Season 3 of Sex Education which hit Netflix back in September 2021 has made fans eagerly anticipate the next installment for over a year now.

A highly entertaining series, with shockingly relatable content, the previous installments of Sex Education have rocketed to the number one spot on the charts of the streaming service, which is not the case with many Netflix originals.

'I have said goodbye to Maeve…'

In an interview with RadioTimes, the actor answered the question about her return to the dramedy series in the upcoming season. The 27-year-old British actor responded, "Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don't think I'll be in Season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve." So, accordingly, Season 4 of Sex Education will be Mackey's last appearance as Maeve.

Mackey's character would not be as prevalent in Season 4

Earlier in an interview, ahead of filming the fourth installment, Mackey revealed that her character in the upcoming season would not be as "prevalent." She stated, "It's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's...I'm not in it as consistently." Notably, no announcement on the release date of Season 4 has been made by the streaming service yet.

Mackey is not the only star exiting the Netflix series

Unfortunately for the fans, Mackey is not the only actor making an exit, actor Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the character of Eric, also hinted about leaving the show. The actor posted a picture on Instagram of the door of his trailer, with the caption, "Last day. Last time. Bye bubs." Notably, both actors will share screen space in the upcoming Barbie movie.

Check out the Instagram post

Mackey won the rising star award at BAFTA 2023

Mackey, who was nominated at the BAFTA Awards for her role as Emily in the Emily Bronte biopic, took home the EE Rising Star Award in the ceremony held on Sunday. The other contenders in the category included Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Sheila Atim, and Naomie Ackie. Accepting the award, Mackey said, "I didn't prepare anything! Thank you, BAFTA."