How to create a 2022 recap reel on Instagram

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 20, 2022, 07:33 pm 2 min read

You can find the 2022 Recap reel template under the reels section in the app (Photo credit: Instagram)

Instagram is rolling out a new Reels template that will recap the past year for you. The latest in-app feature will allow you to choose up to 14 photos which will be combined in a reel and you can share the generated video clip with friends and followers. Here's how you can create your own 2022 recap reel.

Why does this story matter?

Sharing end-of-year content is currently in trend and it all started with Spotify's popular marketing campaign called "2022 Wrapped."

Following suit, YouTube, Apple Music, and Reddit have released their version of the end-of-the-year recap.

The Meta-owned app has been gravitating toward reel-related features since 2021, which comes as no surprise considering how well the short video clip format works for its rival TikTok.

How can you create the 2022 recap reel?

Once you open Instagram, you will be able to see a "Create your 2022 recap reel" option on the app's main homepage. Else, head to the Reels section and you will be able to find the 2022 recap template. You can select up to 14 photos to create your personalized reel. Once the reel is generated, you can share it with others.

Various artists have contributed to the template

You can customize your 2022 recap reel by choosing from the narrated templates contributed by rapper and producer Badshah, DJ & producer DJ Khaled, artist and producer Bad Bunny, and Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson. Voice overs are available in English, Hindi, and Spanish.

Check out the template contributed by artist Badshah

Goodbye to 2022 👋



See rapper @Its_Badshah’s 2022 recap reel and create your own using his template ✨https://t.co/BbT1oyy4Ub pic.twitter.com/kdQrlhqvwA — Instagram (@instagram) December 19, 2022

Instagram's 2021 end-of-year feature was called 'Playback'

In 2021, Instagram's recap feature was called 'Playback.' Users could choose up to 10 Stories that had been posted on the app over the course of the year, eliminating the need to depend on a third-party app to consolidate their favorite pictures. Before 2021, the app had a year-end feature that allowed users to post their top nine images in a photo grid.