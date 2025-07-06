IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Pune, and Punjab

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for Himachal Pradesh , Pune, and Punjab due to heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The national capital region is expected to witness moderate rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Haryana and Chandigarh have been placed under orange alerts as the weather department predicts more rainfall in these regions.

Weather impact Around 250 roads blocked in Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of heavy rainfall with around 250 roads blocked, including 176 in Mandi district. The IMD has issued a red alert for Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts. An orange alert is also in place for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu. The state is also at risk of low to moderate flash floods over the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast Scattered rainfall activity across NCR The IMD has predicted scattered rainfall activity across the National Capital Region (NCR), with an increase expected from Saturday. Ashwary Tiwari of IndiaMetSky said, "Rainfall activity has started across the National Capital Region in a scattered manner, but activity will increase from Saturday and is expected to peak between July 6-8 as the monsoon axis remains close to the Capital."

Maharashtra update Red alert in Pune, yellow alert in Mumbai In Maharashtra, a red alert has been issued for Pune while Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad are under an orange alert. S D Sanap of IMD Pune said Pune city will see light to moderate rainfall till July 11, but heavy rain is expected in ghat areas on July 6 and 7. A yellow alert is also in place for Mumbai till Monday with reduced rainfall intensity expected from July 8 onwards.