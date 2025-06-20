R Madhavan rents out Mumbai BKC apartment for ₹6.5 lakh/month
What's the story
Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita have reportedly rented out their Mumbai apartment, valued at ₹17.5 crore.
The property is located in Bandra Kurla Complex and will generate a monthly rent of ₹6.5 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.
The leave and license agreement was registered in June 2025, with the couple expected to earn around ₹1.6 crore over two years from this arrangement.
Property particulars
Details of the rental agreement
The apartment, located in the Signia Pearl complex, spans an area of 388.55 square meters (4,182 square feet).
The rental agreement also stipulates a security deposit of ₹39 lakh, along with stamp duty and registration charges amounting to ₹47,000 and ₹1,000, respectively.
The actor bought the property for ₹17.5 crore in July 2024.
Relocation
Madhavan moved to Dubai during COVID-19
Madhavan and his family moved to Dubai during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure their son Vedaant's swimming training was not disrupted.
In an interview with SCREEN, he had said, "The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of COVID or out of bounds. We're here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools."
Career update
The actor's upcoming projects
On the professional front, Madhavan was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, co-starring Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar.
He is also set to appear in Anshul Sharma's De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jimmy Sheirgill.