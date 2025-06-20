R Madhavan rents out Mumbai BKC apartment for ₹6.5 lakh/month

What's the story

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita have reportedly rented out their Mumbai apartment, valued at ₹17.5 crore.

The property is located in Bandra Kurla Complex and will generate a monthly rent of ₹6.5 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

The leave and license agreement was registered in June 2025, with the couple expected to earn around ₹1.6 crore over two years from this arrangement.