Summarize Simplifying... In short Actresses Mallika Sherawat and Pooja Banerjee were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to Magicwin, a betting website disguised as a gaming portal.

The actresses, who are not accused but participated in promotional activities for the site, submitted their statements.

The ED's investigation revealed that Magicwin, largely owned by Pakistani nationals and operated by Indians in Dubai, laundered money through shell and mule bank accounts, investing profits in crypto assets or sending them to Dubai via Hawala channels.

ED is probing a betting-related money laundering case

Money laundering case: Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Banerjee questioned by ED

By Tanvi Gupta 10:13 am Dec 19, 202410:13 am

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly recorded statements of Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat and television star Pooja Banerjee in a money laundering investigation. The probe is connected to Magicwin, a betting website allegedly owned by Pakistani nationals who illegally streamed Men's T20 World Cup matches. Last week, the ED conducted fresh searches in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune in connection with this investigation.

Statements recorded

Sherawat and Banerjee provided statements via email

The ED had asked Sherawat and Banerjee to answer questions pertaining to the case either via email or through an authorized representative. Sherawat, famous for her work in films such as Murder and Welcome, filed her statement with the ED's Ahmedabad office last week through an authorized representative and email. Banerjee, who is known for her work in TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kumkum Bhagya, had her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Promotion involvement

Actors not accused but linked to promotional activities

According to sources, both Sherawat and Banerjee participated in promotional activities for Magicwin but are not accused of the case now. The ED is likely to question more actors and celebrities soon. A "launch party" for the portal attended by several Bollywood celebrities who endorsed Magicwin is also being investigated. These celebrities participated in video and photo shoots for Magicwin, posting them on their social media accounts for promotion.

Probe details

Magicwin's operations and money laundering activities revealed

The ED revealed that Magicwin is a betting website masquerading as a gaming portal, mostly owned by Pakistani nationals and operated by Indian nationals based in Dubai. The agency discovered that money deposited by players was diverted through layers of shell and mule bank accounts. Profits were then invested in crypto assets, withdrawn in cash, or sent to Dubai via Hawala channels.