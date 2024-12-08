Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood director Subhash Ghai, known for iconic films like Karz and Hero, is doing well after a routine check-up, despite a history of heart disease and recent hypothyroidism diagnosis.

Ghai, who transitioned from acting to directing, has also made significant contributions to the film industry, including winning a National Film Award and establishing a film and media institution.

Recently, he attended a film festival where his memoir was launched and his musical screened.

Ghai is 'absolutely fine,' says spokesperson

Subhash Ghai doing 'absolutely fine' after routine check-up, confirms spokesperson

By Isha Sharma 09:29 am Dec 08, 202409:29 am

What's the story Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai (79) was admitted to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening. His spokesperson confirmed that the admission was for a routine check-up and assured fans that Ghai is "absolutely fine." The statement read, "We would like to confirm that Mr. Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern."

Health update

Ghai's medical history and current condition

The hospital revealed that Ghai has a history of ischemic heart disease, with treatments including aortic valve replacement (AVR) in 2009, coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and pacemaker insertion in 2011. Recently, he was also diagnosed with hypothyroidism. He is reportedly currently under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande in the ICU at Lilavati Hospital. Earlier, reports on Saturday said that the director had complained of dizziness, speech difficulty, and memory loss.

Career transition

Ghai's journey from acting to directing

Ghai started his Bollywood journey as an actor, with small roles in movies like Taqdeer and Aaradhna. He went on to do lead roles in Umang and Gumrah. However, his acting career didn't take off as expected, and he switched to direction. Now, he is known for directing iconic movies like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, and Ram Lakhan among others.

Recent endeavors

Ghai's contributions and recent activities

In 2006, Ghai won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing Iqbal. He also established the Whistling Woods International Film and Media Institution in Mumbai that year. Recently, he attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa where his memoir Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman was launched and his musical Taal screened.