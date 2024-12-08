Subhash Ghai doing 'absolutely fine' after routine check-up, confirms spokesperson
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai (79) was admitted to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening. His spokesperson confirmed that the admission was for a routine check-up and assured fans that Ghai is "absolutely fine." The statement read, "We would like to confirm that Mr. Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern."
Ghai's medical history and current condition
The hospital revealed that Ghai has a history of ischemic heart disease, with treatments including aortic valve replacement (AVR) in 2009, coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and pacemaker insertion in 2011. Recently, he was also diagnosed with hypothyroidism. He is reportedly currently under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande in the ICU at Lilavati Hospital. Earlier, reports on Saturday said that the director had complained of dizziness, speech difficulty, and memory loss.
Ghai's journey from acting to directing
Ghai started his Bollywood journey as an actor, with small roles in movies like Taqdeer and Aaradhna. He went on to do lead roles in Umang and Gumrah. However, his acting career didn't take off as expected, and he switched to direction. Now, he is known for directing iconic movies like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, and Ram Lakhan among others.
Ghai's contributions and recent activities
In 2006, Ghai won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing Iqbal. He also established the Whistling Woods International Film and Media Institution in Mumbai that year. Recently, he attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa where his memoir Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman was launched and his musical Taal screened.