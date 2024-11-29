Summarize Simplifying... In short After a 14-year hiatus, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is making a comeback with the film 'Outhouse'.

Directed by Sunil Sukthankar and produced by Agashe, the movie explores themes of friendship, intergenerational bonds, and trust.

Tagore's last big-screen appearance was in the 2010 film 'Break Ke Baad', and she recently paid tribute to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi at the 55th International Film Festival of India.

Sharmila Tagore to star in 'Outhouse'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:20 pm Nov 29, 202406:20 pm

What's the story National Award-winning actor Sharmila Tagore is all set to make a grand return to the silver screen after a 14-year-long hiatus. She will be seen in the upcoming film Outhouse, which is set to release on December 20. Outhouse also stars Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sunil Abhyankar. Agashe had previously shared the screen with Tagore in the family drama Gulmohar.

Film's focus

'Outhouse' explores themes of friendship and intergenerational bonds

Outhouse, directed by Sunil Sukthankar and produced by Agashe, will reportedly explore the themes of unexpected friendship, intergenerational bonds, and the unique power of trust and empathy. Speaking about the film, Agashe called it a "wholesome family film that offers some lovely, meaningful moments to brighten your holiday season." He also added, "Even the simplest interactions can result in the most profound transformations."

Collaboration joy

Agashe expressed delight over working with Tagore

Agashe was thrilled to work with Tagore and the rest of the cast. He said, "It was an absolute delight working with Sharmila Tagore, Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar who have helped in bringing this emotional journey to life." Before Outhouse, Tagore's last project was the family drama Gulmohar which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film bagged numerous awards at the 70th National Film Awards including Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay (Dialogues).

Career highlights

Tagore's last big screen appearance and recent tribute to Rafi

Tagore's last big-screen appearance was the 2010 film Break Ke Baad—a romantic drama starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan. Meanwhile, the 79-year-old actor recently graced the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa where she attended a special session paying tribute to legendary Indian singer Mohammed Rafi. The highlight of the session was Tagore singing the 1967 song Aasman Se Aaya Farishta with singer Sonu Nigam as a tribute to the iconic singer.