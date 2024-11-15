Summarize Simplifying... In short Shahid Kapoor's ambitious film 'Ashwatthama' has been put on hold due to financial strains and market conditions affecting high-budget films.

Despite this setback, Kapoor is shifting his focus to other projects, including a film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and 'Deva', set to release on February 14, 2025, co-starring Pooja Hegde. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A setback for Shahid Kapoor's 'Ashatthama'

Shahid Kapoor's 'Ashatthama' film put on hold: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 01:26 pm Nov 15, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited mythological actioner, Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, has reportedly been shelved due to budget and logistical issues. Initially announced with a ₹500cr budget, the costs have shot up during pre-production. A source told Mid-Day, "The project's scale was enormous...But as we began working out the logistics and coordinating shoots across international locations, it became clear that staying within budget would be a serious challenge."

Financial burden

Production house's debt added to the project's woes

The source further revealed that Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani-owned Pooja Entertainment's debt has also added to the financial strain on Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. The ambitious project was envisioned to compete with international fantasy-action films and required shooting in multiple countries. Despite Kapoor's physical preparation for his role, the film is now reportedly on hold due to these challenges.

Industry caution

Market trends impacting mega-budget films like 'Ashwatthama'

The current market conditions have made studios wary of approving high-budget films like the mythological fantasy Ashwatthama. Another source stated, "Given the current state of the market, studios are being cautious about green-lighting mega-budget films. A project like Ashwatthama comes with a lot of risk." In light of these developments, Kapoor has reportedly shifted his focus to another project under filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's direction.

Upcoming project

Meanwhile, Kapoor's next release is 'Deva'

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Ashwatthama, Kapoor has other projects in his pipeline. His next film, Deva directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. This aside, Kapoor and Bhardwaj are set to reunite for an upcoming action thriller, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in the romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon.